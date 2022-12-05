ajc logo
X

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes' opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren't disclosed through the season.

The announcement was made by the football program on Monday.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

The Buckeyes play Georgia in a CPF semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards, nine touchdowns) assumed larger roles in the passing game with Smith-Njigba sidelined.

The junior from Rockwall, Texas, set school records in 2021 for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). His yardage total broke a 20-year-old Big Ten Conference record.

Smith-Njigba set an all-time bowl game record with 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah. He also broke the Rose Bowl record with 15 receptions and tied the game record with three touchdowns.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

Editors' Picks

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: U.S. Senate runoff down to the wire — a look at the numbers
9h ago

Credit: File Photo

City of Atlanta sues APS, DeKalb schools over annexation law
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Politically Georgia: The 5 biggest questions of the Senate runoff
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Politically Georgia: The 5 biggest questions of the Senate runoff
12h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution
2h ago
The Latest
Diggins-Smith leads Phoenix against Atlanta after 29-point outing
2h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top