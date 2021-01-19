Ohio State QB Fields declares for draft; WR Olave returning

Fields' draft stock surged after he outplayed Trevor Lawrence in this season's semifinal win over Clemson. With Lawrence all but certain to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick, the New York Jets pick second and could make Fields the centerpiece of their rebuild if they decide to move on from Sam Darnold.

After playing his freshman season at Georgia, Fields passed for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns with nine interceptions for the Buckeyes. He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 TDs.

Olave was Ohio State's leading receiver and Fields' favorite target. The 6-1, 188-pound junior had 50 receptions for 729 yards and seven TDs this season.

Olave thanked his coaches and tweeted, “There are so many great memories but we're not done yet.”

