Ogunbowale scores 32 points in season finale as Wings pull away from Dream 94-77 in playoff preview

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 32 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings pulled away for a 94-77 over the Atlanta Dream, closing the regular season with a playoff preview
Georgia News
Updated 1 hour ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 32 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings pulled away for a 94-77 over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, closing the regular season with a playoff preview.

The fourth-seeded Wings (22-18) are home against the fifth-seeded Dream (19-21) in a best-of-3 playoff opener on Friday. Dallas swept the season series 3-0, winning by seven and 12 at home.

Ogunbowale drilled a 3-pointer and turned a steal into a layup to cap a 13-2 game-breaking surge to open the fourth quarter. That put the lead at 79-60 with 6:51 to play.

Natasha Howard scored 15 points with nine rebounds and four assists and Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Rhyne Howard scored 19 points for Atlanta, which shot 38% from the field. Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray both added 13.

The Wings had 44-39 lead at the half. Dallas led by as many as 10 in the third quarter before taking a 66-58 lead into the fourth quarter.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

