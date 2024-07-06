Ogunbowale scores 19, Sheldon adds 17 including 5 3s to help Wings beat Dream 85-82

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play and Teaira McCowan made two free throws before a turnover — Atlanta’s season-high 23rd of the game — led to a basket inside by McCowan that gave the Wings a 74-71 lead with 3:10 remaining. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus answered with a bucket in the lane before Odyssey Sims made a high-arcing 3 late in the shot clock to give the Wings a 77-73 lead with 2 minutes to go.

Allisha Gray was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer on the other end but missed the and-1 free throw and Sims took a steal for a layup that made it 79-76 a minute later. Natasha Howard followed with a jumper and after Parker-Tyus made a short jumper that cut the deficit to three with 28.1 seconds left, Ogunbowale made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal it.

McCowan scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dallas, Sims added 14 points and seven assists and Natasha Howard scored 10.

Gray led the Dream with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Haley Jones added a season-high 16 points, Tina Charles added 12 and Maya Caldwell finished with a season-high 11. Charles passed Tamika Catchings (7,380) to move into third on the WNBA's career-scoring list with 7,383 points.

The Wings, who trailed 61-60 going into the fourth quarter, went into the game 0-13 this season when trailing after three quarters.

