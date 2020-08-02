Officials seek plan for south Georgia farmers markets

Markets in Thomasville and Cordele had been among those threatened by budget cuts, but will continue to be subsidized by the state into 2021. The state owns nine farmers markets overall, originally building them as a way for farmers to sell produce to wholesale buyers.

"When we go into session next year, we need to have plan," state Rep. Darlene Taylor, a Thomasville Republican, told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. "The farmers market must be purchased. It is not a giveaway,"