Officials plan to prevent non-flying public from accessing the Atlanta airport with new rules

More than 100 million passengers traveled through the city-owned airport last year.

“We’re going to have 24/7 where we restrict access to the airport to ticketed passengers, those meeting or greeting passengers, those who are employed and those others having ability to do business at the airport,” Hartsfield-Jackson senior deputy general manager Michael Smith said.

Airport officials instituted a policy in 2018 of limiting access to the facility between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. to prevent homeless people from sleeping in the domestic terminal. That policy was codified into law in 2021, and now officials want to expand the hours of restricted access to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The new restrictions are being sought as the airport deals with theft from baggage claim carousels and complaints about unauthorized drivers soliciting passengers.