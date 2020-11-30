Officials: Inmates start jail fire by burning mattresses

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said two Fulton County Jail employees and an inmate at were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the blaze Saturday morning.

The fire was already out by the time crews got to the building, but there was heavy smoke and minor damage, Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said a guard had also suffered from smoke inhalation.