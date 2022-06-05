Officials: Fire destroys 3 city-owned historic houses

The buildings included one on the National Register of Historic Places, City Manager Jeff Baker told WXIA. That one’s the Greek Revival building called the Napier-Small house, which was built in 1846.

“This is a devastating setback just as we’ve begun to turn the corner and fill the long-vacant spaces at The District; and it is an especially tragic loss of history," Baker said.

People were in one of the houses around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, and the fire was visible by midnight, officials said.

Police are asking for calls from anyone who saw people around then in The District, a city-owned community space in Morrow, WSB-TV reported.

The city plans to rebuild the houses, Lampl told WXIA.