Officials fear statue could be sold for scrap after theft

A statue of a young girl in a raincoat and hat, entitled “May Flower,” went missing over the weekend from the spot in downtown Columbus where it has stood since 2007. Someone pried it up from the metal plate it was welded to.

"It's a sad thing when people are brought down to ripping sculptures off the sidewalk. I'm not taking it personally, but it's a sad thing," sculptor Susan Geissler told WRBL-TV. "And I'd probably forgive them."