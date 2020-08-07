Officials: 5 business owners charged in federal loan scheme

The release said one of the owners also transferred nearly $335,000 to another company, and the owner of that business, Carla Jackson, allegedly used the funds to make payments on car loans.

One business owner used the funds to purchase two luxury vehicles. Authorities seized one of the vehicles, and nearly $3 million of federal funds from ten bank accounts during the course of the investigation.

Bern Benoit, 44, Andre Lee Gaines, 66, Kahlil Gibran Green, Sr., 46, Darrell Thomas, 34, face charges including money laundering, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution. Jackson, 52, is charged with money laundering.

It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf. The case is part of Georgia’s Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.