Officials: 2 killed, 1 injured in Georgia structure fire

AUBURN, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was critically injured when a home caught fire Friday morning in Georgia, according to authorities.
Barrow County Emergency Services responded to a fire in Auburn before 11 a.m. and found a structure engulfed in flames with people trapped inside, news outlets quoted Capt. Scott Dakin as saying.
Responders pulled three people from the blaze, Dakin said. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, he added.
"Over the course of several minutes, we found three different people interior," WSB-TV quoted him as saying. "We pulled them out as quickly as we could. I would think possibly they were asleep."
Authorities did not immediately release the names or ages of the victims or give a potential cause of the fire.
The investigation remained ongoing Friday.