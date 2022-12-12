BreakingNews
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
ajc logo
X

Official questions Braves' role in project seeking tax break

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A board member of a metro Atlanta development authority says he feels misled by real estate developers seeking a tax break for a planned mixed-use complex near the Atlanta Braves' stadium because they never mentioned the team has a stake in the project

ATLANTA (AP) — A development authority official in metro Atlanta says he feels misled by real estate developers seeking a tax break for a mixed-use complex near the Atlanta Braves stadium because they never mentioned the team has a stake in the project.

The Braves' organization had previously pledged not to ask for tax incentives to help pay for its development projects outside the Truist Park stadium after the team received $300 million in subsidies to help fund its construction.

Now the baseball team's development arm, the Braves Development Co., is part owner of nearby property on which developers plan a two-building luxury apartment, hotel and retail complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It will be named The Henry after Braves legend Hank Aaron.

The project has been promoted on social media citing the Braves Development Co. as a partner, the newspaper reported, and property records show the company owns a portion of the land being developed. Yet the team's development arm wasn't part of a November presentation in which the Development Authority of Cobb County was asked to consider a tax break for the project.

“It was not presented as a joint project at all,” said J.C. Bradbury, a board member of the development authority.

Bradbury said representatives for Goldenrod Cos., one of the project's partners, told the authority they plan to purchase the Braves' portion of the land. Bradbury said he felt misled that the company didn't disclose any partnership with the team.

“The representatives speaking before the DACC were not completely forthright in their presentation,” he said, adding that any partnership with the Braves "should have been acknowledged.”

Goldenrod Cos. is seeking tax breaks only on hotel and retail elements of the project, a $160 million portion of the cost, said Zac Marquess, the company’s investments director.

A spokesperson for the Braves, Beth Marshall, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, the newspaper reported. Marshall did not immediately reply to an email message from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in early 2023, when the development authority is also expected to cast a final vote on any tax breaks. The authority's board previously voted 4-3 to continue talks on the request, with Bradbury among those opposed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
1h ago

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 shot in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
34m ago
The Latest
Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia base
34m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
18h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top