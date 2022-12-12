Official questions Braves' role in project seeking tax break

Bradbury said representatives for Goldenrod Cos., one of the project's partners, told the authority they plan to purchase the Braves' portion of the land. Bradbury said he felt misled that the company didn't disclose any partnership with the team.

“The representatives speaking before the DACC were not completely forthright in their presentation,” he said, adding that any partnership with the Braves "should have been acknowledged.”

Goldenrod Cos. is seeking tax breaks only on hotel and retail elements of the project, a $160 million portion of the cost, said Zac Marquess, the company’s investments director.

A spokesperson for the Braves, Beth Marshall, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, the newspaper reported. Marshall did not immediately reply to an email message from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in early 2023, when the development authority is also expected to cast a final vote on any tax breaks. The authority's board previously voted 4-3 to continue talks on the request, with Bradbury among those opposed.