Official: 46 COVID cases reported at Georgia nursing home

Bayer told the newspaper that inspectors have not found deficiencies with virus safety procedures that have been implemented at the home, and the facility has pushed back on some COVID-related deaths from the home that they say were inaccurately included in the state’s early reports.

Those numbers have fluctuated over time, with the six new deaths being added this month, the newspaper reported.

Other long-term care facilities in the state have also been hit with outbreaks this month. But despite these outbreaks, October is on track to have the lowest number of infections and deaths at long-term care facilities in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Tony Marshall, president of the Georgia Health Care Association.

More than 2,600 residents living in long-term care facilities in Georgia have died from the virus, and at least 15,300 have tested positive, according to the state.

