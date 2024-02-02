Officers shoot when man with missing girl tries to run over deputies, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a registered sex offender from Georgia who was traveling with a missing 11-year-old girl from Tennessee when the man hit three deputies with his vehicle during a confrontation early Friday, authorities said.

An investigation of the girl's disappearance led Knox County Sheriff's deputies and several other police agencies to the Tennessee-Georgia line, the sheriff's office said in a statement on social media. The suspect failed to comply with commands and then used his vehicle as a weapon, causing officers to fire, the statement said.

The man was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Three Knox County Sheriff's detectives suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.