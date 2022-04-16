Officers shoot, kill armed suspect at gas station

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers early Saturday fatally shot a man who was seen stabbing and pinning a gas station clerk to the ground.
Officers were called to a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta before 5 a.m. after reports of people fighting, the Atlanta Police Department said.
When officers arrived, the clerk of the store was being stabbed. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the man with the knife didn’t comply with commands to drop his weapon. At least one officer fired, hitting the suspect, whose name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The clerk was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds. Details on the clerk's condition were not immediately available.
Officers used their batons to break the glass doors to the building because the doors were locked, police said. The officers had minor injuries from breaking the glass, officials said.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department