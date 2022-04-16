ajc logo
X

Officers shoot, kill armed suspect at gas station

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta police officers early Saturday fatally shot a man who was seen stabbing and pinning a gas station clerk to the ground

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers early Saturday fatally shot a man who was seen stabbing and pinning a gas station clerk to the ground.

Officers were called to a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta before 5 a.m. after reports of people fighting, the Atlanta Police Department said.

When officers arrived, the clerk of the store was being stabbed. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the man with the knife didn’t comply with commands to drop his weapon. At least one officer fired, hitting the suspect, whose name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The clerk was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds. Details on the clerk's condition were not immediately available.

Officers used their batons to break the glass doors to the building because the doors were locked, police said. The officers had minor injuries from breaking the glass, officials said.

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide58m ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
40m ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
19h ago
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
19h ago
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
8h ago
The Latest
Heat open their quest for a title Sunday, with Hawks in way
1h ago
Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs
2h ago
GA Lottery
6h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top