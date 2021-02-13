Officers could face charges in 2017 death after arrest

Columbus officers Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar were placed on administrative leave during a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry. WRBL-TV reported Friday they have returned to duty.

GBI’s initial autopsy report found that Arreola died from methamphetamine toxicity. But the agency amended the report last year to say Arreola died by homicide. The amendment changed the cause of death to “sudden cardiac death following a struggle with law enforcement including prone position restraint complicating acute methamphetamine toxicity.”

Jones said he wants the grand jury to hear the case during this term, within the next six weeks.

“The family is seeking justice, and they’re not going away,” he said. “They want to be heard on this, so that’s what I intend to do.”

The dead man's father, Rodrigo Arreola, and sister, Patricia Ragan, also called Friday for Jones to act. The family has filed a federal lawsuit over the death.

"How many times, how many families will have to endure this pain and be completely ignored by the community they live in? It just has to stop,” Rodrigo Arreola said.