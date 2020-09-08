Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is in custody, and Dalton Potter, 29, remains at large, the agency said in a statement.

The gunfire happened around midnight Monday in Dalton, Georgia, when Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the GBI said. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said in a statement. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”