Officer shoots and kills man in Atlanta-area drug raid

Members of the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were executing a search warrant for drugs before dawn near Smyrna, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, when an officer shot a man in the apartment. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether the SWAT team member fired his gun intentionally, authorities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying they're still investigating that question..