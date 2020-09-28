Officer pleads guilty in Georgia traffic stop of Black man

Marrow played football at the University of Toledo. He signed a contract in 2012 with the Houston Texans but was cut in the preseason.

Rose was responding to a report that Marrow and the driver of another vehicle were driving aggressively in the parking lot of a Target store in McDonough, a city about 30 miles (48km) southeast of Atlanta, according to the district attorney's office.

In a one-minute video clip of the arrest, officers can be seen forcefully taking a handcuffed Marrow to the ground by sweeping his legs out from under him as he yells, “I’m not even fighting back.” When he’s on the ground, Rose puts his hand on Marrow’s throat for several seconds, and Marrow says, “I can’t breathe,” while another officer tells him to settle down.

Rose was arrested on charges including terroristic threats and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer. A magistrate judge dismissed the terroristic threats charge, and Pattillo dismissed the felony obstruction charge.

The grand jury indictment also charged Rose with violating the oath of a public officer, false official writings and making a false statement. These charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, the district attorney's office said.