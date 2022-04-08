Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man's death

It happened Thursday around 11 a.m. as U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest Robert L. Wright, 34, of Augusta, Georgia, at a hotel in Aiken, the Aiken County Coroner's Office said in a statement. Details on what charges Wright faced were not disclosed.

Authorities said Wright fled as officers approached and lead them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another. Multiple shots were fired by the marshals, striking Wright several times.