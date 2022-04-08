ajc logo
Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man's death

Georgia News
34 minutes ago
A fatal shooting happened as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A fatal shooting occurred as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel, authorities said.

It happened Thursday around 11 a.m. as U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest Robert L. Wright, 34, of Augusta, Georgia, at a hotel in Aiken, the Aiken County Coroner's Office said in a statement. Details on what charges Wright faced were not disclosed.

Authorities said Wright fled as officers approached and lead them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another. Multiple shots were fired by the marshals, striking Wright several times.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Darryl M. Ables said. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. No further details were immediately released.

