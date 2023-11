Officer fires gun in Atlanta hospital while pursuing vehicle theft suspect

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say they arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle, after officers chased him into a hospital and one of them fired his gun.

When officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a person told them the suspect was fleeing from a nearby apartment, police said. Officers found him nearby and saw that he had a gun as he fled on foot.

As officers pursued him, the man ran inside Emory University Hospital in the Midtown neighborhood. Officers confronted the man inside the hospital and one officer fired his gun, police said.