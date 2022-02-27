Woman arrested in alleged toddler abduction in Bay Area

The child's abduction led the California Highway Patrol to issue an Amber Alert for five San Francisco Bay Area counties shortly after the abduction at about 4 a.m.

After the boy was found, he was taken to a hospital to be checked, police said.

“He appears to be unharmed and healthy," the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted.

The car with the boy inside was stolen while his mother unloaded groceries at a motel in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco. It was found about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from where it was stolen, police said.

Police said Huynh was staying with a friend at the motel where the boy's mother and their family had been residing for the past week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.