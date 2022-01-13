Officer charged in girlfriend's death no longer employed

Relatives of Spraggins have said she met McCoy through a dating app and was pregnant with his child. The two had a long-distance relationship and saw each other mainly when Spraggins came to Alabama to visit, relatives said.

Attorneys for McCoy have not responded to emails seeking comment on the case, in which they have asked a judge to issue a gag order prohibiting any attorneys or police from talking about the charges. The defense also has asked a court to seal all court files and pretrial hearings.

A lawyer who was originally appointed to represent McCoy, Richard Jensen, asked to withdraw from the case after reports that he had refused to comment on the charges against McCoy unless a Huntsville television station also covered the release of a low-budget movie in which he was involved.

In his request, which was granted by a judge, Jensen wrote that his “personal animus toward the local ‘fake news’ media has spilled over into this case” and he didn't want his personal interactions with the “gotcha media” to hurt the case.

A hearing is set for next week on the request to end public access to the case before the trial, which could result in a death penalty if McCoy is convicted.