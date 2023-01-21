OF Kevin Pillar excited to join Braves on minor-league deal

His best season came in 2019, spent mostly with the San Francisco Giants, when he had 21 homers, 88 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and batted .259.

The Braves outfield is set in two spots. NL rookie of the year Michael Harris II holds down center field, while Ronald Acuña Jr. is the starter in right.

But there's an opening in left field, where both Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are coming off disappointing seasons. Pillar joins a group of newcomers brought in to compete for a possible stating job or at least significant playing time.

The Braves acquired Sam Hilliard from Colorado in a trade, purchased Eli White from Texas and signed Jordan Luplow as a free agent.

Now, Pillar is part of the crowded field.

___

