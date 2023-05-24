X

O'Donnell, Virginia drub Georgia Tech 15-1 in ACC Tournament

Georgia News
33 minutes ago
Ethan O’Donnell went 3 for 5, including a three-run home run, and No. 2 seed Virginia rode an eight-run fifth inning to a 15-1 seven-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia Tech in pool play at the ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ethan O'Donnell went 3 for 5, including a three-run home run, and No. 2 seed Virginia rode an eight-run fifth inning to a 15-1 seven-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia Tech on Wednesday in pool play at the ACC Tournament.

O'Donnell's home run was one of three for the Cavaliers (45-11). Kyle Teel hit a two-run shot and Ethan Anderson went solo.

Virginia's Nick Parker scattered four hits over seven innings and remained undefeated through seven decisions. He struck out five and walked one.

Teel, Griff O'Ferrall, Casey Saucke and Anthony Stephan all drove in two runs for Virginia. Teel and Saucke had three hits each.

Angelo Dispigna hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for Georgia Tech's only run. Aeden Finateri (2-4) took the loss after allowing six runs — five earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Virginia plays No. 7 seed North Carolina (34-21) on Thursday. The winner will represent Pool B in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (30-27) lost both of their pool games.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood56m ago

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Disgraced Cobb attorney gets life in prison in mother’s 2019 stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Trump’s lawyers ask Fulton judge to let them respond to DA’s filing
2h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

Credit: AP

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

ACC backs plan to offer increased payouts to schools for postseason success
2h ago
Ex-officer charged in Atlanta-area police dog attack
3h ago
Florida, Georgia exercise option to keep 'Cocktail Party' in Jacksonville through 2026
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
22h ago
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top