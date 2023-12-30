Odom's 24 lead Georgia State past Arkansas State 91-90

Led by Dwon Odom's 24 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 91-90
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom's 24 points helped Georgia State defeat Arkansas State 91-90 on Saturday.

Avery Felts hit a 3-pointer for Arkansas State that tied it 89-all with 12 seconds left. Odom added a pair of free throws with seven seconds to go and Caleb Fields made 1 of 2 from the line for the Red Wolves with two seconds remaining to end it.

Odom was 8-of-12 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (6-6). Lucas Taylor added 16 points. Jay'Den Turner finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Felts led the Red Wolves (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Fields added 20 points and six assists. Dyondre Dominguez had 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

