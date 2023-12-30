Odom's 24 lead Georgia State past Arkansas State 91-90

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom's 24 points helped Georgia State defeat Arkansas State 91-90 on Saturday.

Avery Felts hit a 3-pointer for Arkansas State that tied it 89-all with 12 seconds left. Odom added a pair of free throws with seven seconds to go and Caleb Fields made 1 of 2 from the line for the Red Wolves with two seconds remaining to end it.

Odom was 8-of-12 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (6-6). Lucas Taylor added 16 points. Jay'Den Turner finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.