Odigie carries Troy over Georgia State 67-63

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Efe Odigie recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Troy to a 67-63 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Efe Odigie had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Troy to a 67-63 win over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Kieffer Punter and TK Smith had 12 points for Troy (15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

Justin Roberts had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5). Corey Allen added 15 points and Eliel Nsoseme had 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Investigations
