Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park gets big addition

A newly protected 951-acre (384-hectare) property is being added to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, according to a National Park Service news release. The property is next to the park and within the city limits of Macon and was in danger of development before it was protected using Land and Water Conservation Fund and private funding, the release says.

The acquisition is made up of 906 acres (366 hectares) that will be immediately transferred to the National Park Service as an addition to the park, the release says. The Ocmulgee Land Trust will hold the other 45 acres (18 hectares) during wetlands restoration and then will donate them to the park service.