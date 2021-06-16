Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent

After losing Georgia by about 12,000 votes, then-President Donald Trump fixated on the state. Making false claims of widespread voter fraud, he and his allies zoomed in on Fulton County, which has long had issues with its elections and has been a frequent punching bag for the GOP, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Jones said the election operations were characterized by systemic poor management and that there were also chain of custody problems and ballot bags that often weren't sealed. While he realizes many of those problems contribute to some people's doubts about the security of the election, he said the fact that he was there and “neurotically took notes” during the many hours he spent observing should provide some comfort.

He also noted that while the process was messy, the county managed to get it right in the end.

“They got it over the goal line. They made their numbers add up," he said. "Yes, the vehicle was held together by duct tape and chewing gum, but it got over the goal line.”

His observations and report are also meant to help the county going forward, but Jones did express some concerns about that. So far, he said, he hasn't seen any change.

“Fulton needs to address these mismanagement issues because they are becoming serious,” Jones said. "I mean, the eyes of the world are on the county and, you know, they’ve got butterfingers.”