Obama, Trump stop by Georgia in closing days of the campaign

Republican Sen. David Perdue, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a close race, greeted about a dozen supporters at a private air terminal in Savannah. He gave brief remarks but did not take questions.

Perdue credited himself and Trump with building a strong economy “before COVID” and accused Democrats of pushing an “onslaught of socialism.”

“There’s no secret who knows how to run this economy and beat COVID and get our economy back to normal again,” Perdue said.

Ossoff, who joined Obama at the Atlanta rally, slammed Republican leadership throughout the pandemic.

“At a moment when we need steady competent leadership, we’re getting nothing but chaos, incompetence, deception and division," Ossoff said.

That message was echoed by the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the top Democrat in Georgia's other Senate race — a multicandidate special election for the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, which also includes GOP Rep. Doug Collins.

Warnock quoted the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, saying, “We’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted before.”

“This has been a long and painful period. But we are about to write a new chapter in the American spirit, in the American story,” Warnock said at the rally in Atlanta.

During a stop in Savannah, Loeffler touted herself as a “political outsider” and said Collins, her chief rival in the 20-candidate special election, had “failed conservatives.”

Still, Loeffler acknowledged her race will almost certainly advance to a Jan. 5 runoff and that Georgia’s GOP voters will have to come together following the bitter feuding between herself and Collins.

“Look, we have to make sure that we keep the Senate in Republican hands,” Loeffler told reporters at small, private air terminal in Savannah. “We have to keep this state red.”

Meanwhile, Collins held a rally near his hometown of Gainesville with Trump ally Roger Stone, whose 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and other charges related to an investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election was commuted by the president over the summer.

Collins mocked Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman and political newcomer appointed to the seat less than a year ago. He said Loeffler was trying to overcome an “authenticity gap” by spending $23 million of her own money on “the most expensive political makeover you’ve ever seen.”

Trump has declined to take sides in the battle between Loeffler and Collins, saying Sunday: “Whoever it is, you have two winners.”

Nearly 3.9 million ballots have already been cast in Georgia, according to Georgia's secretary of state, shattering previous early voting records.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah.

___

Find AP's full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Sen. David Perdue greets supporters during a campaign stop at Daniel Field in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Perdue is running against Democrat John Ossoff. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Credit: Michael Holahan Credit: Michael Holahan

Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler talks with voters during a campaign rally Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore