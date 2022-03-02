Oak Ridge, TVA to partner on decarbonization technologies

The partnership will help TVA work toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions, according to a news release. Under the agreement, the partners will explore capturing carbon directly from the air and converting carbon dioxide into valuable products. They will also explore hydrogen generation, electric vehicle charging, new nuclear reactor technology, long-duration energy storage and grid modernization, among other things.

TVA provides electricity to 153 local power companies serving 10 million people in seven states. Oak Ridge is the U.S. Department of Energy’s largest science and energy laboratory.