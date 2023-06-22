X

Nicolas Firmino scores in 5th minute of 2nd half stoppage time as Atlanta and NYCFC tie 2-2

Nicolas Firmino scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as Atlanta United and New York City FC played to a 2-2 tie

ATLANTA (AP) — Nicolas Firmino scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as Atlanta United and New York City FC played to a 2-2 tie on Wednesday night.

Tyler Wolff also scored for Atlanta, off an assist from 20-year-old rookie midfielder Ajani Fortune in the 11th minute to score his fourth goal this season.

Fortune, who was making his seventh career appearance and second start, had a hand in a goal for the first time. Wolff, also 20, has made 24 appearances and eight starts in four seasons with the club. Wolff made his first start this season after scoring three times as a substitute to tie teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis for the league lead coming off the bench.

Gabriel Pereira scored in the first minute and early in the second half for New York City, which was looking to snap a nine-match winless streak.

Pereira took a pass from Keaton Parks and scored to give NYCFC (5-7-7) the lead 42 seconds into the match.

NYCFC regained the lead in the 56th minute on Pereira's sixth goal of the season, with an assist from Richard Ledezma.

NYCFC entered play with a 0-5-4 record in its last nine matches and improved to 5-0-3 in the last eight match-ups of the series. The teams played to a 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium earlier this season.

Luis Barraza finished with three saves for NYCFC. Brad Guzan stopped one shot for Atlanta United (7-5-7).

Atlanta United came in 2-0-4 in its last six matches. The club had won three straight at home, scoring at least three goals in each of the wins.

NYCFC travels to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

