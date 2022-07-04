NYC remains winless under Cushing with 2-2 draw vs Atlanta

Valentin Castellanos scored in the 38th and 58th minutes for NYC (8-4-5), tying Jesús Ferreira of Dallas for the MLS scoring lead with 10 goals.

Dwyer entered in the 84th minute and got the equalizer for Atlanta (5-7-5) with a 12-yard right-foot shot after Ronaldo Cisneros, who had come on in the 67th, dribbled toward the endline and cut the ball back.