NYC remains winless under Cushing with 2-2 draw vs Atlanta

Georgia News
Updated 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Dom Dwyer scored in the 86th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-2 draw on Sunday that extended New York City's Major League Soccer winless streak to four since Nick Cushing replaced Ronny Delia as coach.

Valentin Castellanos scored in the 38th and 58th minutes for NYC (8-4-5), tying Jesús Ferreira of Dallas for the MLS scoring lead with 10 goals.

Dwyer entered in the 84th minute and got the equalizer for Atlanta (5-7-5) with a 12-yard right-foot shot after Ronaldo Cisneros, who had come on in the 67th, dribbled toward the endline and cut the ball back.

Delia coached NYC to its first MLS title last season, then left June 13 to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. Since then, NYC has lost to Philadelphia and tied Colorado, Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Martínez also scored for Atlanta, his team-high fifth league goal this season.

United outshot NYC 12-10, including nine shots on goal to four for the hosts.

Sean Johnson saved seven of the nine shots for NYC. Rocco Rios Novo made two saves for United.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYC hosts the New England Revolution and United hosts Austin.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

