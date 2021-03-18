NYC mayoral candidates denounce hate crimes targeting Asians

Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron Long was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Long told police that Tuesday's attack was not racially motivated and claimed to have a "sex addiction," but those statements have met with widespread skepticism given that six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

“We in the Asian American community are angry, frustrated and heartbroken at the senseless violence that took the lives of eight people in Georgia and the fear that is keeping our own Asian American community from going to work, go grocery shopping, sending our kids to school, and now, most importantly, getting vaccinated," Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, said at the news conference at Sharpton's Harlem headquarters.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said her group "stands in solidarity with the Asian American Pacific Islander community and to condemn the bigotry and violence that has caused unthinkable pain and trauma and fear in the AAPI community in New York and Atlanta nationwide.”

Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks out against anti-Asian hate crimes during a news conference at the National Action Network, Thursday, March 18, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

