NWS: Heavy rains expected in northern Alabama, Georgia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say heavy rains expected across the northern two-thirds of Alabama and into north Georgia will pose a flooding threat for the rest of the work week.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch that includes the metropolitan areas around Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville. Forecasters say the Tennessee Valley region will get 3-5 inches (inches 7.62-12.70 centimeters) of rain, and even more could fall in spots.
Gusty winds and additional heavy rains are possible in north Georgia and eastern Tennessee, according to forecasters.
Rain is predicted to begin Wednesday and last through Thursday night, meaning the flood threat will last into Friday, according to forecasters. There's also a slight chance of severe weather in southwest Alabama on Thursday, the weather service said.
The storm threat is linked to an advancing cold front that forecasters said will create the possibility of freezing rain in northwest Alabama on Friday morning.