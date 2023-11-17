Nutter's 22 lead Northern Illinois over Georgia State 70-64

Led by Zarigue Nutter's 22 points, the Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Georgia State Panthers 70-64 on Friday
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter had 22 points in Northern Illinois' 70-64 win over Georgia State on Friday.

Nutter had six rebounds for the Huskies (3-1). David Coit scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 21 and added five rebounds and five assists. Philmon Gebrewhit finished with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Panthers (1-2) were led by Brenden Tucker, who recorded 16 points. Lucas Taylor added 12 points for Georgia State. Jamaine Mann also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

