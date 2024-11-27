Breaking: An emotional T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Georgia News

Nutter and Georgia State take down Tulsa 74-71

Zarigue Nutter led the Georgia State Panthers with 22 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with two seconds left as the Panthers took down the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 74-71 on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points and secured the victory with a jump shot with two seconds remaining as Georgia State defeated Tulsa 74-71 on Wednesday.

Nutter shot 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-3). Cesare Edwards scored 18 points and added 16 rebounds. Nicholas McMullen had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Golden Hurricane (4-4) were led in scoring by Keaston Willis, who finished with 18 points. Tulsa also got 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Dwon Odom. Tyshawn Archie had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Turnovers doom Georgia State, end two-game win streak
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Georgia is looking to extend its 6-year winning streak in state rivalry with...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Panthers scorch North Carolina Central with 70.2% shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech women improve to 5-0
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins unlikely to play against Falcons because of knee injury2h ago
2 police officers shot in neighborhood outside Atlanta expected to survive injuries
Texas A&M-Texas vie for SEC Championship Game spot in renewal of traditional rivalry
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery1h ago
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to