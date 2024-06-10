Number of suspects facing charges grows in Savannah square shootout that injured 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A growing number of suspects are facing felony charges in a shootout that injured 11 people last month in a public square in the heart of Savannah's downtown historic district.

Savannah police are seeking two men on arrest warrants charging them with aggravated assault and other crimes stemming from the May 18 violence in Ellis Square, police spokesman Neil Penttila said Monday.

That's after police on Friday arrested 30-year-old Jacorey Daronte Porter and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault and illegal weapon possession charges. Penttila said Porter is the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the downtown shootings — a tally that doesn't include the two additional men being sought.