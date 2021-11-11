ajc logo
Nuggets face the Hawks on 3-game win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Denver aims to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of three games in a row.

Denver finished 47-25 overall with a 25-11 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference action and 16-20 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 24.1 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

