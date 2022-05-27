NTSB: Pilot disorientation likely caused fatal 2019 crash

Those aboard were headed to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Piper Cheyenne twin-engine turboprop plane was owned by Global Data Systems and Southern Lifestyle Development.

A surviving passenger told investigators the plane had “‘pitched up like the pilot was trying to get above or over the clouds’” and that a “'harder than normal pitching movement’” had occurred.

“Thus, the pilot had likely become spatially disoriented at this point in the initial climb due to the lack of visual references and the airplane’s increasing pitch attitude,” the report states. “Another indication that the pilot had become spatially disoriented was the airplane’s continuing and tightening turn to the left away from the intended course.”

The report said there was no evidence found of instrument or structural problems that would have caused the crash.