November Georgia job market cools as jobless rate ticks up

Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate was flat from October to November at 3.7%. That's down from 4.2% a year ago.

About 6,400 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended Dec. 10.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 26,000 in the week that ended Dec. 3.