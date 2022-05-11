Novelis to build $2.5B aluminum plant near Alabama coast

Novelis Inc. said the recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, will use low-carbon processes, and more than half of its capacity will go towards aluminum sheets that are used to produce beverage cans in North America. It will also produce aluminum for vehicle production.

The company described the project, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mobile, as the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in four decades. It will create about 1,000 jobs in Alabama's primary beach county, Baldwin.