Georgia News

Notre Dame takes on Georgia on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame heads into the matchup with Georgia as losers of four games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia is 7-1 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 1-0 on the road. Notre Dame scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Georgia averages 84.0 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.5 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points.

Markus Burton is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Irish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
The Latest
Oklahoma hosts Georgia Tech following Terry's 25-point outing24m ago
No. 23 Alabama plays Georgia State, seeks 9th straight win26m ago
New Orleans plays Atlanta, looks to break road losing streak2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says