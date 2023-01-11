Notre Dame rallies to force OT, beats Georgia Tech 73-72

Kyle Sturdivant scored five points in the extra period for Georgia Tech, but he missed a 3 and Javon Franklin a jumper inside in the final five seconds. Goodwin and Trey Wertz each made 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish in the extra period.

It was Goodwin's fourth career double-double and first of the season. He shot 6 of 11 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. J.J. Starling added 16 points for Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5 ACC). Laszewski finished with 14 points and Cormac Ryan had 11.