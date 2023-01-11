ajc logo
Notre Dame rallies to force OT, beats Georgia Tech 73-72

Dane Goodwin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime to get Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 73-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime to get Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Sturdivant scored five points in the extra period for Georgia Tech, but he missed a 3 and Javon Franklin a jumper inside in the final five seconds. Goodwin and Trey Wertz each made 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish in the extra period.

It was Goodwin's fourth career double-double and first of the season. He shot 6 of 11 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. J.J. Starling added 16 points for Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5 ACC). Laszewski finished with 14 points and Cormac Ryan had 11.

Sturdivant scored 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5), which is 0-9 as an ACC member in South Bend. Deivon Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Franklin had 12 points.

Starling made a layup and a pair of free throws, and Wertz added a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 surge that tied the game at 65-all with 53 seconds left in regulation. The Fighting Irish then forced a shot clock violation, but Starling missed a layup to force overtime.

