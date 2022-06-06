Notre Dame edges Texas Tech 2-1 to earn Super Regional berth

The Fighting Irish (38-14), the No. 2 seed in the regional, beat third-seed Texas Tech twice by a run and No. 16 overall seed and tourney host Georgia Southern 6-4 in winning a berth in the Super Regionals.

Findlay entered the game in the eighth with two outs, two on and a run in after Alex Rao walked the only batter he faced in relief of starter John Bertrand (9-2). Findlay struck out Owen Washburn to end the threat.