BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

Notable quotes from former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Notable quotes from former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

___

Rosalynn Carter, from her 1984 book, “First Lady from Plains”

On the campaign: “Later I was thankful for those early months when there were no large crowds, although I wanted them at the time, and when there were no press with me to record every slipup or misstatement. I was soon able to anticipate questions and to answer them, falteringly at times, but I learned. I also developed a standard stump speech and learned to get my message across in the often small time allotted no matter what questions were asked.”

___

On her relationship with the president: “I often acted as a sounding board for him. While explaining a particular issue to me, he could think it through himself; and I and the rest of the family often argued with him more strenuously than his advisers or staff did. To us he was the same participant in our nightly dinner table discussions that he had always been. I soon discovered that it was easier for me to learn about people’s needs as I traveled than it was for him. ... A president, no matter who he is, can become very isolated if he’s not careful.”

___

On criticism that she was too powerful: “Jimmy and I had always worked side by side; it’s a tradition in Southern families, and one that is not seen as in any way demeaning to the man. Once the press and our persistent opponents heard about my attendance at the (Cabinet) meetings, very soon it was rumored that I was ‘telling’ Jimmy what to do! They obviously didn’t know Jimmy!”

___

On making mental health her top priority: “I wanted to take mental illnesses and emotional disorders out of the closet, to let people know it is all right to admit having a problem without fear of being called crazy. If only we could consider mental illnesses as straightforwardly as we do physical illnesses, those affected could seek help and be treated in an open and effective way.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

BREAKING
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 9629m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs know how bad Georgia Tech wants to wreck them
6h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
6h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gridlock Guy: Holiday travel primer - when to travel and the biggest risks
9h ago
The Latest
Rosalynn Carter: Advocate for Jimmy Carter and many others, always leveraging her love of...
36m ago
Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, a global humanitarian and political partner to the...
50m ago
Methodist Church approves split of 261 Georgia congregations after LGBTQ+ divide
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top