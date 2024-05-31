Breaking: LIVE: Former President Trump holds news conference after guilty verdict
Georgia News

Not guilty plea for suspect in killing of nursing student found on University of Georgia campus

A man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in her death
By KATE BRUMBACK – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in her death.

A grand jury in early May returned an indictment charging Jose Ibarra with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other crimes in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley. The 10-count indictment accuses Ibarra of hitting the Augusta University College of Nursing student in the head, asphyxiating her and pulling up her clothing with the intent to rape her.

Judge H. Patrick Haggard said he’s hoping for a trial in the fall.

The killing immediately became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration because Ibarra, who is from Venezuela, entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, blamed Riley's death on President Joe Biden and his border policies.

Riley's death gave traction to a Georgia bill requiring jailers to check the immigration status of people in their custody and to apply to help enforce federal immigration laws. When he signed the bill, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said it "became one of our top priorities following the senseless death of Laken Riley at the hands of someone in this country illegally who had already been arrested even after crossing the border."

Riley's body was found Feb. 22 near running trails after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, and police have said her killing appeared to be a random attack. Ibarra, 26, was arrested the next day and has been held in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond since then.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
29m ago

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend
The Latest

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
29m ago
For decades, Banks County was blue, then came the shift to red
Wild Georgia: Blooming elderberries trigger boyhood memories
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival