Northwestern, Georgia meet in Legends Classic

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Northwestern has 56 assists on 87 field goals (64.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Georgia has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has turned the ball over on just 12.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com