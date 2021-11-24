Northwestern finishes 3rd at Roman Legends Classic

Northwestern led by as many as 24 points in the second half. Georgia got it within 11 points twice in the final five minutes but the Wildcats kept their double-digit advantage throughout the second half.

Pete Nance had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Berry scored 10 points for Northwestern (5-1). Buie, coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss to Providence, was 8 of 21 from the field.