Northeast Georgia hospital becomes second to set closing

“We are confident the closure of NMC will not have an adverse impact on patients’ access to acute care, as there are numerous resources in the area, offering a wide variety of acute care and services,” Abel said. Many patients in Commerce go to Athens or Gainesville or Gwinnett County.

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert announced in July that it would close Oct. 22. The Randolph County Hospital Authority, which owns that hospital, said the hospital was running out of money and would be unable to make payroll if it continued to operate. The authority had sought to borrow $10 million for renovations, but couldn't secure the money.

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center has been managed by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital since 1996. The Albany-based health system says it's trying to offer jobs elsewhere to as many of the hospital's 50 workers as possible.

One of the state’s top health care lobbyists is predicting that numerous rural hospitals may soon be forced to close as the pandemic continues to take a toll on the poorest and most vulnerable communities in Georgia.

"We're in unprecedented times, and it's putting a lot of stress on our hospitals,'′ said Monty Veazey, president of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. "We could have as many as a dozen (hospitals) close in the next few months."

At least seven other rural hospitals have closed in Georgia since 2008, according to the North Carolina Rural Health Research Program.